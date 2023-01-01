$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Premium Luxury AWD - Navigation
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
21,466KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10003670
- Stock #: 23-0197B
- VIN: 1G6AK5SS6J0151407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,466 KM
Vehicle Description
With athletic performance, a well-appointed interior, and distinct styling, the ATS highly competitive with German and Japanese rivals. This 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 21,466 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ATS Sedan's trim level is Premium Luxury AWD. This ATS delivers a strong balance of performance and luxury. It comes with the CUE infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, OnStar 4G LTE, Bose premium audio, remote start, leather seats, which are heated in front, memory driver's seat, mirrors, and steering column, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging for portable devices, a rear vision camera, premium alloy wheels, a heads-up display, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-fi, Remote Start.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Onstar
Forward collision alert
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Wi-Fi
