2018 Chevrolet City Express

133,254 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8656666
  • Stock #: PA8865
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN6JK691124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour MED. DARK PEWTER
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA8865
  • Mileage 133,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, AM/FM CD Player

This 2018 Chevrolet City Express is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van designed with unique proportions that help you easily maneuver in tight urban spaces, parking lots, and busy city streets. It offers a large cargo area that can be customized to your business easy loading and unloading plus fuel savings you will not get with any full-size cargo vehicle. This van has 133,254 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our City Express's trim level is LS. The Chevy City Express LS is a hard working city van and a great value. It comes with a fold-flat front passenger seat with work desk, traction control, air conditioning, power windows, 60/40 split rear doors, sliding side doors, an AM/FM CD player, cargo lights, 6 floor-mounted D-ring cargo hooks, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

