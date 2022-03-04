$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet City Express
2018 Chevrolet City Express
LS
Location
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
133,254KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8656666
- Stock #: PA8865
- VIN: 3N63M0YN6JK691124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour MED. DARK PEWTER
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,254 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet City Express is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van designed with unique proportions that help you easily maneuver in tight urban spaces, parking lots, and busy city streets. It offers a large cargo area that can be customized to your business easy loading and unloading plus fuel savings you will not get with any full-size cargo vehicle. This van has 133,254 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our City Express's trim level is LS. The Chevy City Express LS is a hard working city van and a great value. It comes with a fold-flat front passenger seat with work desk, traction control, air conditioning, power windows, 60/40 split rear doors, sliding side doors, an AM/FM CD player, cargo lights, 6 floor-mounted D-ring cargo hooks, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
