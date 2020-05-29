+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This pickup has 37,895 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 turns up the off-road performance and aggressive aesthetic to turn this into one mean pickup. It comes with off-road suspension, increased clearance and track width, a trailer hitch with an integrated trailer brake controller, a unique appearance package, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, wireless charging, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Wireless Charging.
