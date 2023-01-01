$15,976+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatch LT - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$15,976
+ taxes & licensing
90,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10661286
- Stock #: 11573A
- VIN: 3G1BH6SE0JS569852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11573A
- Mileage 90,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16455 - Our Price is just $15976!
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 90,125 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Hatch LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Fuel Type: Diesel
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Width: 1,791 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,323 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,337 L
Overall Length: 4,453 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2