2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Fuel Type: Diesel Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 52 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,465 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Width: 1,791 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,323 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,337 L Overall Length: 4,453 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology Remote Engine Start : Remote start

