$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Low Mileage
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,325KM
VIN 1G1BF5SM3J7165174
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 59,325 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 59,325 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 56,578 KM $23,066 + tax & lic
2020 BMW Z4 M40i - Premium Package - Low Mileage 35,013 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry 127,850 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2018 Chevrolet Cruze