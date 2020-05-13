Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 5010228
  2. 5010228
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,856KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5010228
  • Stock #: P2910
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7213170
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing. This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, Trunk release, power, remote, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire Pressure Display. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2019 Dodge Durango GT
 27,548 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango GT
 15,918 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler U...
 128,654 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory