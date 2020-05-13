2018 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing. This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, Trunk release, power, remote, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire Pressure Display. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
