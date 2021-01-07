This 2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This van has 40,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Express Cargo Van's trim level is 3500 155WB.
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
oil life monitor
Hill start assist
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Available Wi-Fi re...
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
GVWR, 9600 lbs. (4354 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package or (YF2) Ambulance Package.)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (YF2) Ambulance Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package, (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear ...
