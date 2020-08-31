This Chevy Sonic stands out from the crowd of compacts for its roomy interior and many standard features. The fact that it's fun to drive is just a bonus. This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. This Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, this Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America. This sedan has 65,585 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electronic brake force distribution
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Headlamps, projector type
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Brake Assist, panic
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Heater, outside air with fan
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Temperature sensor, outside
Alternator, 100 amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
