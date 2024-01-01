Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate</b><br> <br> This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 112,516 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tahoes trim level is LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step up from the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

112,516 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11953470

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,516KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC0JR211709

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate

This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 112,516 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step up from the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof 102,650 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab TRD Off Road for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab TRD Off Road 119,230 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 43,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe