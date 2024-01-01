$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,516KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC0JR211709
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate
This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 112,516 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step up from the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe