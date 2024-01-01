$20,996+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$20,996
+ taxes & licensing
48,395KM
Used
VIN 1G1RA6S51JU139525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $21626 - Our Price is just $20996!
The athletic shape, along with dramatic upper and lower grille pads, gives the Chevy Volt an identity all its own. This 2018 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Go green with this stylish Chevy Volt. This plug-in hybrid offers an electric driving range of up to 85 kiolmetres on a full charge, so you can make fewer stops along the way. An economical gas engine is also built in when you need it, meaning this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that other fully-electric vehicles do. Deliberate contours and expressive proportions form a bold exterior, while the cabin offers a comfortable and relaxing place to spend extended lengths of time.This low mileage hatchback has just 48,395 kms. It's kinetic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Volt's trim level is LT. This impressive Chevy Volt LT comes with a long list of features such as the advanced lithium-ion battery that was designed to be lightweight, powerful and efficient, specially designed aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, automatic climate control, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Chevrolet Mylink and SiriusXM. This luxurious hybrid also comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, remote keyless access with remote vehicle start, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Chrome center console trim
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 909 mm
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Width: 1,808 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,695 mm
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall height: 1,433 mm
OnStar Guidance
SiriusXM
Fuel Capacity: 34 L
Overall Length: 4,582 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Curb weight: 1,596 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Chevrolet Volt