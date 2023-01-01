$43,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9741709
- Stock #: Q00189A
- VIN: 2C4RC1N75JR115811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Q00189A
- Mileage 44,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Tried-and-true, this Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN SILVER POCKETS -inc: Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS, VELVET RED PEARL, UCONNECT THEATRE W/STREAMING GROUP -inc: Video USB Port, HDMI Input Jack, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones, Front Seatback Dual 10 Touchscreens, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade, TRANSMISSION: E-FLITE ELECTRICALLY VARIABLE (STD), TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EC -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid, Transmission: e-Flite Electrically Variable, KEYSENSE PROGRAMMABLE KEY FOB, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 HYBRID (STD), and ALLOY/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: ALXP includes ice blue accent stitch and anodized ice cave bezels, ALX7 includes diesel grey accent stitch and liquid titanium bezels, ALX8 includes diesel grey accent stitch and liquid titanium bezels. Transport everyone in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.