2018 Chrysler Pacifica

44,904 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Limited

Hybrid Limited

Location

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

44,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741709
  • Stock #: Q00189A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N75JR115811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q00189A
  • Mileage 44,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Tried-and-true, this Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN SILVER POCKETS -inc: Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS, VELVET RED PEARL, UCONNECT THEATRE W/STREAMING GROUP -inc: Video USB Port, HDMI Input Jack, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones, Front Seatback Dual 10 Touchscreens, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade, TRANSMISSION: E-FLITE ELECTRICALLY VARIABLE (STD), TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EC -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid, Transmission: e-Flite Electrically Variable, KEYSENSE PROGRAMMABLE KEY FOB, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 HYBRID (STD), and ALLOY/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: ALXP includes ice blue accent stitch and anodized ice cave bezels, ALX7 includes diesel grey accent stitch and liquid titanium bezels, ALX8 includes diesel grey accent stitch and liquid titanium bezels. Transport everyone in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

