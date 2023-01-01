$35,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring-L
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$35,999
- Listing ID: 9816781
- Stock #: Q00191A
- VIN: 2C4RC1L74JR155445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,067 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid delivers a Gas engine powering this Variable transmission. TRANSMISSION: E-FLITE ELECTRICALLY VARIABLE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid, Transmission: e-Flite Electrically Variable, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 HYBRID (STD).*This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *ALLOY/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Uconnect Access Emergency Sos, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
