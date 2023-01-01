$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Dodge Challenger
2018 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
60,395KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9644245
- Stock #: P1514
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG0JH296866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 60,395 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 60,395 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT Plus. The SXT Plus trim adds some nice features to this Challenger while remaining a great value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0JH296866.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2