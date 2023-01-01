Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

60,395 KM

Details

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

SXT Plus - Leather Seats

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

60,395KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9644245
  Stock #: P1514
  VIN: 2C3CDZAG0JH296866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P1514
  • Mileage 60,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 60,395 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is SXT Plus. The SXT Plus trim adds some nice features to this Challenger while remaining a great value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0JH296866.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

