2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,767KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964631
  • Stock #: L00064A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9JC115219
Exterior Colour
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD). This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , POWER SUNROOF, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

