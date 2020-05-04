2018 Dodge Durango

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD). This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , POWER SUNROOF, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
