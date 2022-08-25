Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

77,868 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000787
  • Stock #: N00134A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG0JC115318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,868 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD).*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , POWER SUNROOF, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DB BLACK, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Durango come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
tinted windows
rear air
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
AWD
8 speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

