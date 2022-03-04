Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,028 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559338
  • Stock #: N00437A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR232199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,028 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Side Roof Rails, Super Console, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal Pkts, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

