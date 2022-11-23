Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,778 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9437283
  2. 9437283
  3. 9437283
  4. 9437283
  5. 9437283
  6. 9437283
  7. 9437283
  8. 9437283
  9. 9437283
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437283
  • Stock #: P3514
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR347410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,778 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 27,702 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee L...
 35,180 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 124,351 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory