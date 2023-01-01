Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

97,874 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637534
  • Stock #: N00583A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4JT364117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,874 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Journey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19 X 7 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9 Video Screen.* This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE, NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4 Display, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, JAZZ BLUE PEARL, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CARGO NET.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
