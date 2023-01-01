2018 Dodge Journey

$24,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 8 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9637534

9637534 Stock #: N00583A

N00583A VIN: 3C4PDDFG4JT364117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,874 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.