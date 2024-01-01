$13,066+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,003KM
VIN 1FMCU0HD5JUD45331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, SYNC 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 165,003 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0HD5JUD45331.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2018 Ford Escape