2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
125,774KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483977
- Stock #: 23-0410A
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT0JEA03439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,774 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 125,774 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. The Platinum trim is the top-of-the-line Expedition Max and it shows in every detail. It comes with smooth adaptive suspension, blind spot assist, lane departure warning, a 360-degree camera, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 12-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power running boards, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT0JEA03439.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
