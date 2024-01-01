Menu
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 63,543 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.

Price is plus HST and licence only.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

63,543 KM

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
63,543KM
VIN 1FTFX1E59JKG07651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 63,543 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E59JKG07651.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
