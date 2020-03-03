200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, SYNC
This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 59,912 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
