2018 Ford Focus
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N00396C
- Mileage 126,138 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Focus boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 (STD), Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic, Tires: P215/55R16, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
