Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

126,138 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9808306
  2. 9808306
  3. 9808306
  4. 9808306
  5. 9808306
  6. 9808306
  7. 9808306
  8. 9808306
  9. 9808306
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808306
  • Stock #: N00396C
  • VIN: 1FADP3K23JL317581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00396C
  • Mileage 126,138 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Focus boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 (STD), Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic, Tires: P215/55R16, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2022 Ford Ranger LAR...
 20,678 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,225 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 87,771 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory