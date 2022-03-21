Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

10,628 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,628KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8763128
  • Stock #: 22-0183A
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH0J5160641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 10,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage convertible has just 10,628 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Fastback. This Mustang EcoBoost is an excellent sports car value that returns good fuel economy. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8UH0J5160641.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Cadillac CTS V-...
 5,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang Ec...
 10,628 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 120,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory