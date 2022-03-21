$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback - Bluetooth
10,628KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763128
- Stock #: 22-0183A
- VIN: 1FATP8UH0J5160641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,628 KM
Vehicle Description
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage convertible has just 10,628 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Fastback. This Mustang EcoBoost is an excellent sports car value that returns good fuel economy. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8UH0J5160641.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
