2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

  • 57,502KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4783833
  Stock #: PA6200
  VIN: 1GTG6CEN4J1104635
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2018 GMC Canyon is for sale today in Ottawa.

This 2018 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,502 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

