200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
+ taxes & licensing
This 2018 GMC Canyon is for sale today in Ottawa.
This 2018 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,502 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2