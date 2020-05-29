+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM!
This 2018 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2018 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This low mileage pickup has just 18,455 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is 2WD SLE. The SLE trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, power mirrors, power windows, fog lamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.
