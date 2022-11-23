$42,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9431328
- Stock #: N00177D
- VIN: 1GT22SEG8JZ320958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N00177D
- Mileage 124,351 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers a Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), AIR BAG DEACTIVATION SWITCH, FRONTAL PASSENGER-SIDE, Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) machined aluminum includes 17 x 7.5 (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Upgradeable to (PYR) 18 (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.) (Upgradeable to (PYT) 18 (45.7 cm) painted steel wheels, (PYR) 18 (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum wheels or (PYU) 20 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5 with a 2.0 insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.).* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your GMC Sierra 2500HD!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
