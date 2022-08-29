$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE - Low Mileage
Location
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
43,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176956
- Stock #: 23-9295A
- VIN: 3GKALTEX2JL336941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9295A
- Mileage 43,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 43,511 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. Upgrade to this Terrain SLE for some extra comfort and convenience features. It comes with a touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, an aux jack, USB ports, OnStar, a rearview camera, premium cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, OnStar, Air Conditioning
