Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Transmission: Continuously Variable Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 46.9 L Fuel Tank Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Collision Mitigation Braking System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 4.68 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Emergency Sos Passenger Seat Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio sys... Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

