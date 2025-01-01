Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry

If youre shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 91,386 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CR-Vs trim level is LX AWD. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Honda CR-V

91,386 KM

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
91,386KM
VIN 2HKRW2H29JH101727

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry

If you're shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 91,386 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2018 Honda CR-V