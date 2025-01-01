$22,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - Sunroof - $81.77 /Wk
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - Sunroof - $81.77 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$22,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,958KM
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH115368
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual zone Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!
Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 106,958 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX AWD. This Honda CR-V is an outstanding blend of features and value. It comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $81.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 106,958 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX AWD. This Honda CR-V is an outstanding blend of features and value. It comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $81.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited - Sunroof 113,397 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 45,802 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 137,667 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$22,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Honda CR-V