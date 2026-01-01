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2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD CVT - Bluetooth
2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD CVT - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$18,396
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,322KM
VIN 3CZRU6H36JM103770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE ORCHID PE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry!
Compare at $18948 - Our Price is just $18396!
This Honda HR-V mixes angles and curves in an attractive design that lends it a sporty look while hiding its budget-friendly roots, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
You don't always know where the day will take you. In this Honda HR-V crossover, you don't need to. With the best qualities of an SUV, a hatchback, and a compact, this HR-V is stunningly versatile and ready to go wherever life demands. In a Honda HR-V, you never have to compromise on flexibility.
This coupe has 125,322 km. It's White Orchid Pe in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX AWD CVT. The LX trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes with a display audio system with 2 USB ports, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/financing-request/
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $18948 - Our Price is just $18396!
This Honda HR-V mixes angles and curves in an attractive design that lends it a sporty look while hiding its budget-friendly roots, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
You don't always know where the day will take you. In this Honda HR-V crossover, you don't need to. With the best qualities of an SUV, a hatchback, and a compact, this HR-V is stunningly versatile and ready to go wherever life demands. In a Honda HR-V, you never have to compromise on flexibility.
This coupe has 125,322 km. It's White Orchid Pe in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX AWD CVT. The LX trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes with a display audio system with 2 USB ports, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/financing-request/
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$18,396
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Honda HR-V