$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Honda HR-V
2018 Honda HR-V
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189280
- Stock #: 10595A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H32JM102731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10595A
- Mileage 58,155 KM
Vehicle Description
If interior versatility and space are priorities, the 2018 Honda HR-V crossover could very well be the ideal pick, according to Edmunds.com. This 2018 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
You don't always know where the day will take you. In this Honda HR-V crossover, you don't need to. With the best qualities of an SUV, a hatchback, and a compact, this HR-V is stunningly versatile and ready to go wherever life demands. In a Honda HR-V, you never have to compromise on flexibility. This hatchback has 58,155 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes with a display audio system with 2 USB ports, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2