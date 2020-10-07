2018 Honda Odyssey

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front splash guards

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

A/V remote

digital signal processor

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Audio Theft Deterrent

Mobile hotspot internet access

2 Wireless Headphones

Power Sliding Rear Doors

4 Seatback Storage Pockets

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Distance Pacing

Blind Spot

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage

GVWR: 2,730 kgs

Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

73.8 L Fuel Tank

Honda HD Digital Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

3.61 Axle Ratio

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS

Passenger Seat

Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters