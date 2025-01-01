$17,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Accent
GL 5 Door - Heated Seats - $66.26 /Wk
2018 Hyundai Accent
GL 5 Door - Heated Seats - $66.26 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,746KM
VIN 3KPC25A33JE036805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0646A
- Mileage 51,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
This Hyundai Accent is nimble, well-equipped, and fuel efficient. This 2018 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
To create this Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This low mileage hatchback has just 51,746 kms. It's fiery red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $66.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger seatback pocket
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Tires: P185/65R15
Wheels: 15" x 5.5J Aluminum Alloy
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
4.06 axle ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16V Inline 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lockup torque converter and electronic shift lock system
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 2 front and rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, Bluetooth hands free phone system w/voice activation, integrated AM/FM/XM roof mounted micro antenna, iPo...
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Accent