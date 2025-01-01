$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
273,705KM
VIN KMHD84LF7JU454916
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 273,705 KM
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 273,705 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2018 Hyundai Elantra