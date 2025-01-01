Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement thats hard to find in a compact. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 273,705 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Hyundai Elantra

273,705 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
12672072

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
273,705KM
VIN KMHD84LF7JU454916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,705 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 273,705 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland - Navigation - $70.87 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland - Navigation - $70.87 /Wk 111,838 KM $17,079 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 52,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV ACTIV, SUNROOF, LEATHER, REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV ACTIV, SUNROOF, LEATHER, REMOTE START 20,900 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2018 Hyundai Elantra