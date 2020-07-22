Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 69,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS at. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GLS trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, front map lights, metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking forward collision assist, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence.
