2018 Hyundai Elantra

69,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS at - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS at - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Sale Price

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5640381
  • Stock #: 9578A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4JU483564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $17495 - Our Price is just $16495!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 69,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is GLS at. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GLS trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, front map lights, metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking forward collision assist, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Detection
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Analog Display
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
53 L Fuel Tank
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
3.06 Axle Ratio
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Distance Pacing
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats, driver's and front passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger's seatback pocket
Passenger Seat
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7.0" touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetoo...

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

