2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
72,226KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9925568
- Stock #: L1194
- VIN: KMHD84LF3JU723445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 72,226 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GL trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
