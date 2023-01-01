2018 Hyundai KONA

$18,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 5 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10612749

10612749 Stock #: L1312

L1312 VIN: KM8K1CAA6JU176023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1312

Mileage 110,565 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.