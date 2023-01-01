Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

110,565 KM

Details Description Features

$18,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,898

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential - $159 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential - $159 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$18,898

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,565KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612749
  • Stock #: L1312
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA6JU176023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1312
  • Mileage 110,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 110,565 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kona's trim level is Essential. This Kona Essential gives you everything you need and nothing you dont. It comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 110,565 KM
$18,898 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV...
 27,868 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory