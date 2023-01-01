$18,898+ tax & licensing
$18,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai KONA
Essential - $159 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
110,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10612749
- Stock #: L1312
- VIN: KM8K1CAA6JU176023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,565 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 110,565 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Essential. This Kona Essential gives you everything you need and nothing you dont. It comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Rear View Camera
