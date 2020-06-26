Menu
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD - $160 B/W

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD - $160 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

  8,632KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5247641
  Stock #: LK0724A
  VIN: KM8K2CAA9JU173274
Exterior Colour
Pulse Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 8,632 kms. It's pulse red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. The Preferred trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • 3.648 Axle Ratio
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
  • Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
  • Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
  • GVWR: 1,900 kgs
  • 930# Maximum Payload
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

