2018 Hyundai KONA

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Permanent locking hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

3.648 Axle Ratio

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Rear Collision Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season

Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator

Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating

GVWR: 1,900 kgs

930# Maximum Payload

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

