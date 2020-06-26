+ taxes & licensing
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels
This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 8,632 kms. It's pulse red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. The Preferred trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and much more.
