2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium - Heated Seats
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
91,607KM
Used
VIN 5NMZU3LB7JH091814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!
The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - The Car Connection This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 91,607 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe