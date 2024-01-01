$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,123KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA6JG508251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel!
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multipurpose SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 150,123 kms. It's beige in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is SE. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe