$18,066+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium FWD - $66.92 /Wk
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium FWD - $66.92 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,923KM
VIN 5XYZU3LB0JG545962
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in the new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 114,923 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium FWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium FWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $66.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe