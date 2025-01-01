$17,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD - Heated Seats - $66.26 /Wk
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD - Heated Seats - $66.26 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,291KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB3JG521917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multipurpose SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 116,291 kms. It's platinum graphite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $66.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multipurpose SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 116,291 kms. It's platinum graphite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $66.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's power adjustable lumbar support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
GVWR: 2,210 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 18,788 KM $43,498 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 Premium - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio 27,255 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac SRX 165,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe