This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is the best value for money mid size sedan with loads of standard fitted safety and tech options. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 162,950 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Hyundai Sonata

162,950 KM

Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 5NPE34AF4JH629546

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is the best value for money mid size sedan with loads of standard fitted safety and tech options. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 162,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
