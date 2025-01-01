$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
162,950KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4JH629546
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,950 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is the best value for money mid size sedan with loads of standard fitted safety and tech options. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 162,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
