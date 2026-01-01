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<b>Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $14931 - Our Price is just $14496! <br> <br>Enjoyable to drive and with an extra comfy interior, this 2018 Hyundai Sonata offers a tame and respectable alternative to a flashier more expensive sedan. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>It wasnt easy to find room for improvement in the Sonata, but Hyundai managed to make their midsize sedan even better for 2018. On top of its stylish, aerodynamic new design, this Sonata is flush with technologies that keep you safer and more connected. Precision steering gives this Sonata a confident and athletic handling feel. Yet youll discover it has the spacious comfort of a luxury car and generous cargo space. Practicality, comfort, and style all come standard in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This sedan has 126,685 km. Its Fiery Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sonatas trim level is GLS Tech. As the trim name suggests, the Sonata GLS Tech is filled with multiple added tech options for both safety and security. Added options include heated front and rear seats upholstered in leather, autonomous emergency braking, forward and rear collision alerts, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go function, proximity power fuel release and much more on top of the already included options in the lower level trims. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! <br><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Hyundai Sonata

126,685 KM

Details Description Features

$14,496

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Tech - Leather Seats

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13992087

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Tech - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$14,496

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,685KM
VIN 5NPE34AF6JH726540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats!

Compare at $14931 - Our Price is just $14496!

Enjoyable to drive and with an extra comfy interior, this 2018 Hyundai Sonata offers a tame and respectable alternative to a flashier more expensive sedan. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

It wasn't easy to find room for improvement in the Sonata, but Hyundai managed to make their midsize sedan even better for 2018. On top of its stylish, aerodynamic new design, this Sonata is flush with technologies that keep you safer and more connected. Precision steering gives this Sonata a confident and athletic handling feel. Yet you'll discover it has the spacious comfort of a luxury car and generous cargo space. Practicality, comfort, and style all come standard in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This sedan has 126,685 km. It's Fiery Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GLS Tech. As the trim name suggests, the Sonata GLS Tech is filled with multiple added tech options for both safety and security. Added options include heated front and rear seats upholstered in leather, autonomous emergency braking, forward and rear collision alerts, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go function, proximity power fuel release and much more on top of the already included options in the lower level trims. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-596-8989

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$14,496

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2018 Hyundai Sonata