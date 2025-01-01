$17,075+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD Luxury - Navigation - $63.25 /Wk
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD Luxury - Navigation - $63.25 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,760KM
VIN KM8J3CA42JU772746
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 121,760 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD Luxury. This luxurious Hyundai Tucson comes standard fitted with multiple premium options including a power sunroof with power sunshade, a power tailgate, perimeter and approach lights, a premium Infinity sound system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch display, an Infinity navigation system, Android and Apple connectivity, Bluetooth and USB compatibility, heated rear seats, a heated leather and metal look steering wheel, three stage heated front seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, push button start, a home-link garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstered seats, automatically dimming rear view mirror, rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, rear collision alert, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $63.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Collision Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2018 Hyundai Tucson