$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD PREMIUM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813954
- Stock #: NK0675A
- VIN: KM8J3CA41JU736806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK0675A
- Mileage 57,400 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 57,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD Premium. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD Premium offers a good combination of luxury, comfort and off road capabilities. Options include heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple and Android phone connectivity, Bluetooth hands free, heated rear seats, three stage heated front seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2