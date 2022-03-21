2018 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8813954

8813954 Stock #: NK0675A

NK0675A VIN: KM8J3CA41JU736806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLK CLOTH

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK0675A

Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.