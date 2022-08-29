Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

113,388 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,388KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9262114
  • Stock #: 23-0081B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44JU815662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Gry
  • Interior Colour BLK LTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0081B
  • Mileage 113,388 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 113,388 kms. It's coliseum gry in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 148,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 60,090 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS ...
 22,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory