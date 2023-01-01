$1,116+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX30
2018 Infiniti QX30
Base AWD - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$1,116
+ taxes & licensing
37,952KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183728
- Stock #: 11256A
- VIN: SJKCH5CR6JA041321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $1149 - Our Price is just $1116!
With a sporty look of a hatchback, this stylish 2018 Infiniti QX30 is all about luxury and comfort. This 2018 INFINITI QX30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Tip-toeing the line between crossover and hatchback, the ingenuously designed QX30 has the style and options of a real luxury crossover. With excellent on road performance and a large cargo capacity, this QX30 is able to fulfill your every demand while staying classy at all times. High curb appeal and a well designed body style make this QX30 the best choice for a new car.This low mileage SUV has just 37,952 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX30's trim level is Base AWD. This stylish crossover has the options that make it stand above the competition. Features include full time all wheel drive, power heated sire mirrors with power fold and turn signals, stylish aluminum wheels, rear fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen display, heated power front seats, keyless proximity entry, Nappa leather seats front and rear, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, power door locks and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Width: 1,806 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Passenger knee airbags
Front Hip Room: 1,323 mm
Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,940 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,488 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Overall Length: 4,425 mm
Max cargo capacity: 963 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
